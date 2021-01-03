Sonam Kapoor shares picture of her ‘little normal’

Mumbai, Jan 3 : Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja has shared a picture of her little normal from the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Blind’.

Sonam posted a picture with her crew on Instagram.

“All in our small little bubble. The A Team … #BLIND #GIA .. our little normal,a she wrote.

Sonam has started to shoot for “Blind” in Glasgow, Scotland. The film will have a start to finish schedule.

The action-thriller is directed by Shome Makhija, and revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer.

The cast also features actors Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey. The film has Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar as well as Hyunwoo Thomas Kim on board as producers.

Sonam was recently seen essaying a cameo as herself in Vikramaditya motwane’s OTT-released film “AK Vs AK”, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.