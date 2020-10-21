Sonet gets 50,000 bookings, says Kia Motors

Chennai, Oct 21 : Kia Motors India on Wednesday said its recently-launched compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Sonet has got 50,000 bookings.

In a statement, Kia Motors India – a wholly owned subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation of South Korea – said: “This record booking number affirms its status as a game-changer by customers in the highly competitive compact SUV category. This milestone figure was attained within two months of opening of bookings on August 20, 2020.”

Kia Motors said that last month 9,266 units of the Sonet were dispatched, making it the leader of the compact SUV segment within 12 days of its price announcement and market launch.

Curiously, the announcement comes on the day when Japan’s Nissan Motor Corporation world premiered its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Magnite and said it would be made in India for Indian and the global market.

The Magnite will soon be fighting against Sonet, Hyundai Motor’s Venue and others in the Indian market.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.