Sonia appeals people to be cautious about covid, attacks Centre

News Desk 1Published: 25th October 2020 4:57 pm IST
Sonia appeals people to be cautious about covid, attacks Centre

New Delhi, Oct 25 : Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Vijayadashmi. In her message, she said the nine-day puja festival is a symbol of victory over injustice and ego.

Attacking the Union government, she said, “Vijaya Dashami’s biggest message is that people are paramount in governance and there is no place for arrogance, falsehood and breaking of promises in a ruler’s life.”

She hoped that this Dussehra will not only bring happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life but also strengthen harmony and cultural values among people.

She also appealed to people to protect themselves from the coronavirus during festivals and to follow all COVID-19 guidelines.

READ:  I batted with more intensity against CSK, says RR's Buttler

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also greeted the nation on Dussehera.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 25th October 2020 4:57 pm IST
Back to top button