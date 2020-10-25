Sonia appeals people to be cautious about covid, attacks Centre

New Delhi, Oct 25 : Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Vijayadashmi. In her message, she said the nine-day puja festival is a symbol of victory over injustice and ego.

Attacking the Union government, she said, “Vijaya Dashami’s biggest message is that people are paramount in governance and there is no place for arrogance, falsehood and breaking of promises in a ruler’s life.”

She hoped that this Dussehra will not only bring happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life but also strengthen harmony and cultural values among people.

She also appealed to people to protect themselves from the coronavirus during festivals and to follow all COVID-19 guidelines.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also greeted the nation on Dussehera.

