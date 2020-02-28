menu
28 Feb 2020
Sonia approves new city Congress committees in 3 UP districts

Posted by shameen Published: February 28, 2020, 9:49 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday approved the proposal for creating new city Congress Committees in Azamgarh, Sultanpur, Robertsganj (Sonbhadra) districts in Uttar Pradesh.

In October last year, the Congress revamped the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit, appointing party MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu as its chief and Aradhana Misra ‘Mona’ as the leader of the legislative party.

Apart from Ajay Kumar Lallu, the party has appointed four vice-presidents and 12 general secretaries.

Source: ANI
