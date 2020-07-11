Sonia Gandhi holds virtual meeting with Congress Lok Sabha MPs

By Qayam Published: July 11, 2020, 2:04 pm IST

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday held a meeting with the party’s Lok Sabha MPs through video conferencing to discuss the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the current political situation in the country.

The Congress has been seeking direct cash transfer to the vulnerable sections in the fight against the coronavirus. It has also been targetting the central government over the India-China border tensions.

The party has slammed the Centre over the hike in fuel prices.

It has also said the government is taking important policy decisions without debate or scrutiny in Parliament.

Source: ANI
