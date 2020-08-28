Sonia, Rahul target govt over NEET, JEE exams

New Delhi, Aug 28 : Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the government over its decision to hold the NEET and JEE exams amid the coronavirus pandemic and said that the safety of students should not be compromised due to the “failures of the government”.

In a video statement, Sonia Gandhi said, “”My dear students, I feel for you because you are now facing a very difficult situation. The issue of your exams, of when they should be held and where, is the most important issue not only for you but your family too,” she said.

“You are our future. We depend on you to build a better India. Therefore, if any decision has to be taken regarding your future, it is important that it is taken with your concurrence. I hope the government listens to you, listens to your voices and act upon your wishes. This is my advice to the government. Thank you. Jai Hind,” Sonia Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi also shared a video statement over the issue and said that safety should not be compromised. “NEET-JEE aspirants’ safety should not compromised due to the failures of the government. The government must listen to all stakeholders and arrive at a consensus,” Rahul tweeted, along with a video of his message to the student community as well as the government.

“You are the future of this country. You are the students and you are going to take this country to new heights…” the Congress MP said, targeting the government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

“What I don’t understand is why you should be held responsible and why further pain should be imposed on you… So why should the government force anything on you? It’s important that the government listens to the students,” he said.

The Congress on Friday staged protests across the country over the government’s decision to conduct NEET and JEE examinations in the month of September. The Delhi Congress, Indian Youth Congress and the NSUI staged protests outside the Ministry of Education in the national capital. Delhi Congress and Youth Congress workers were detained from the protest site.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.