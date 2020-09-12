Sonia, Rahul to miss Monsoon Session for some days

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th September 2020 9:37 pm IST
New Delhi, Sep 12 : Even as the crucial Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to commence from September 14, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi will miss the session as she has left for abroad with her son Rahul Gandhi for her annual medical treatment.

Party sources said Sonia Gandhi has left for her annual medical treatment and will return after two weeks at least.

The source said Rahul Gandhi is likely to return to India and attend the Parliament session in the next couple of days.

The source said that Rahul Gandhi will return once his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins them.

The party source said that in absence of Gandhis in the initial days of the Monsoon Session, senior leaders have been briefed and they will take decisions on important issues such as the India-China LAC faceoff, the economy, Covid-19 handling as well as the issue of NEET and JEE exams.

Before leaving for abroad, Rahul Gandhi on Friday attended the meeting of Parliamentary Committee on Defence.

