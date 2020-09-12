Sonia, Rahul to miss Monsoon Session for some days (Ld)

New Delhi, Sep 12 : Even as the crucial Monsoon Session of the Parliament is set to commence from September 14, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi will miss the session for few days as she has left for abroad with her son Rahul Gandhi for her annual medical treatment.

A party source said that Sonia Gandhi has left for her annual medical check-up and will return after two weeks at least.

It added that Rahul Gandhi is likely to return to India and attend the Monsoon Session after a few days.

The source said that Rahul Gandhi will return once his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins them.

Congress media incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala also confirmed the news of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi travelling abroad for medical treatment and thanked everyone for their concern and good wishes.

“Congress Presiden Sonia Gandhi is travelling today onwards for a routine follow up and medical check-up, which was deferred due to the pandemic. She is accompanied by Rahul Gandhi. We take this opportunity to thank everyone for their concern and good wishes,” Surjewala said in a tweet.

The party source said that in the absence of the Gandhis in the initial days of the Monsoon Session, senior leaders have been briefed and they will take decisions on important issues such as the India-China LAC faceoff, the economy, Covid-19 handling as well as the issue of NEET and JEE.

Before leaving for abroad, Rahul Gandhi had on Friday attended the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is scheduled to be held between September 14 and October 1, without any day off.

