Posted By IANS Desk Published: 31st July 2020 8:22 pm IST
Sonia showing 'satisfactory improvement', says hospital

New Delhi, July 31 : Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, is showing “satisfactory improvement”, her health bulletin on Friday said.

“Mrs Sonia Gandhi was admitted yesterday evening at 7 p.m to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Her investigations are being carried out and she is showing satisfactory improvement,” said Dr D.S. Rana, Chairman of the hospital’s Board of Management.

Gandhi was admitted to the hospital for “routine tests and investigations”, Rana had said on Thursday, terming her condition “stable.”

On Thursday, she had chaired a meeting of the party Rajya Sabha MPs which went on for more than 3 hours as she heard each participant on the current political issues.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

