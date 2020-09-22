Sonia Singh joins the cast of ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’

Mumbai, Sep 21 : Dill Mill Gayye actress Sonia Singh has joined the cast of the show, Vighnaharta Ganesh. She says shooting for a mythological show is a unique experience.

“Mythological shows come up with their unique set of challenges. Heavy costumes, jewellery and make-up are a must and one needs to be able to convince the audience for the divine characters which are being shown in,” she said.

Sharing the experience of shooting, Sonia said: “Mythological shows are generally developed through two stages. In other shows, we have a set up known and visible but in these kinds of shows, more efforts go into the editing.”

“For Vighnaharta Ganesh, we shoot almost all the sequences on Chroma and thus, while performing I have to imagine the set up in my mind which would later be edited. Thus, I am also very excited to see the final outcome of the sequence,” added the actress.

“Vighnaharta Ganesh”, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television, casts Sonia as Aditi.

–IANS

nn/vnc