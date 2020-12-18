Sonia to meet leaders of disgruntled group G23 on Saturday

New Delhi, Dec 18 : The crucial meeting between senior disgruntled leaders of the Congress known as G23 and interim party chief Sonia Gandhi will be held at her residence on Saturday morning at 10 am.

This will be first face to face meeting between them after 23 top leaders wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding sweeping reforms in the party.

The meeting is being seen as a move towards “reconciliation” among the warring factions, who were reportedly snubbed when they sought appointment with the party chief.

Sources say Priyanka Gandhi took a step forward and decided to rope in senior leader Kamal Nath to break the ice between the faction critical of the leadership and others.

Sonia will be meeting senior leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, among others, although the list is not final yet, added the sources. Also, many other leaders of the CWC have been invited.

The official agenda is to discuss the current political situation emerging out of the farmers’ agitation.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath is believed to have been assigned the job to arrange a meeting of G23 and interim chief Sonia, party sources said on Thursday.

When questioned if former party chief Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be part of the meeting, the sources said that it is still unclear.

The sources further said that Kamal Nath is concerned over the party’s below par performance in several states.

The Congress leadership was left surprised after 23 senior leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi in August this year demanding a more active leadership.

Nath himself lost power in March this year following a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh.

Nath has earlier met Sonia Gandhi at her residence on December 8 to discuss party issues.

–IANS

