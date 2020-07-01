Sonipat murder of 2 cops: One arrested, another accused killed

Chandigarh: An accused wanted in connection with the murder of two policemen in Haryana’s Sonipat district was killed in retaliatory action when a police team that had gone to Jind district to nab him and his accomplices was attacked by them, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Amit, had six or seven criminal cases against him, a police official said.

Another accused, identified as Sandeep, who was also wanted in connection with the murder of the two personnel, was arrested by the police.

The official said Amit attacked the police team when the cops tried to nab him on Tuesday evening, but was critically wounded in retaliatory fire from the police and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Four policemen including two inspectors who were part of the police party were injured in the attack and have been hospitalised, the official said.

“Further investigations were under progress,” a police official said.

In the early hours of Tuesday, two policemen — Special Police Officer (SPO) Kaptan Singh and Constable Ravinder — who were on a night patrol were found murdered in Haryana’s Sonipat district. Their bodies were found on the Gohana-Jind road near Butana, police said.

The police team, which reached the spot after receiving information, found the bodies lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries, officials had said.

Some soda and water bottles were recovered from near the crime scene, a police official in Sonipat had said.

DGP Manoj Yadava said it was possible that the policemen were attacked when they came across some people who were in a public place during curfew hours and questioned them.

A night curfew is in force for the past several weeks in Haryana as part of the COVID-19 lockdown.

DGP Yadava had earlier said they had formed eight teams to solve the case and assured stringent action against those behind the killing of the policemen.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, the DGP had said the entire police force is working tirelessly to serve humanity in the COVID-19 situation.

Source: PTI