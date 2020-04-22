Sonu Nigam is not disturbed by Azaan; trolled for old tweets

MUMBAI: Twitter never forgets a single tweet. And Bollywood
singer Sonu Nigam is being haunted by his old tweet on Azaan, at a time when he is living in Dubai amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In April 2017, the 46-year-old singer wrote on Twitter triggered controversy by raising an insensitive question on the use of loudspeakers for ‘Azaan’. He
questioned the “forced religiousness” in India.
“God bless everyone. I am not a Muslim and have to be woken up by Azan
(Muslim Prayer) in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in
India”, read the deleted tweet.
“By the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam… why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?” another deleted tweet said.
Nigam’s tweet had angered several of his fans and following the backlash, the singer has deactivated his Twitter handle in 2017.
However, the screenshot of his old tweet has resurfaced and the singer is now drawing flak for his outrageous comments against Muslim community at a time when he is living in Dubai.
