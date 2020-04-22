Sonu Nigam is not disturbed by Azaan; trolled for old tweets

MUMBAI: Twitter never forgets a single tweet. And Bollywood

singer Sonu Nigam is being haunted by his old tweet on Azaan, at a time when he is living in Dubai amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In April 2017, the 46-year-old singer wrote on Twitter triggered controversy by raising an insensitive question on the use of loudspeakers for ‘Azaan’. He

questioned the “forced religiousness” in India.

“God bless everyone. I am not a Muslim and have to be woken up by Azan

(Muslim Prayer) in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in

India”, read the deleted tweet.

“By the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam… why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?” another deleted tweet said.

Nigam’s tweet had angered several of his fans and following the backlash, the singer has deactivated his Twitter handle in 2017.

Also Read Sonu Nigam extends his stay in Dubai amid coronavirus

However, the screenshot of his old tweet has resurfaced and the singer is now drawing flak for his outrageous comments against Muslim community at a time when he is living in Dubai.

How is Mr.Sonu Nigam doing in Dubai, how he manage to stay there where Azan is heard every where, or Azan sounds melodious to him in Dubai…. — shalini talwar (@shalinit_6) April 20, 2020

#SonuNigam not disturbed by Azaan in Dubai 🤔 only have a problem in India only? pic.twitter.com/hb4YgljjqR — §umaiya khan❤ (@pathan_sumaya) April 21, 2020

• Once upon a time, Sonu Nigam has the problem with Azaan!

• He is in Dubai Now a days!

• Some peple in Gulf criticised him 4 his tweet related to Azaan on twitter!

• Resultant, he deactivated his twitter account!

Moral of story, don't cut that branch of 🌲 whre U hve 2 stay! — The Alig's Portal® (@thealigsportal) April 20, 2020

#Thankyou FaceBook Memories

.

Sonu Nigam tweeted this 3 years ago today.

" And today the condition is such that Sonu Nigam has to listen to the Azan five times every day. pic.twitter.com/jYDgfyIqsw — زماں (@Delhiite_) April 17, 2020

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.