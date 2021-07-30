Sonu Sood b’day special: List of shops named after philanthropist

Hyderabad: Actor Sonu Sood has been doing commendable job since the outbreak of COVID-19. He has been a saviour of thousands of people who suffered during the lockdown imposed due to pandemic. When the world was facing the deadly virus, the actor extended his help to the needy section of society.

From providing transportation for lakhs of migrants and stranded students to help them reach their homes to also providing financial assistance to many, Sonu Sood has emerged as a real-life hero amid the COVID-19 crisis. He was also conferred with one of the most prestigious awards the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his good deeds.

Sonu Sood has been garnering a lot of appreciation for his kind gesture on social media. Not just this, many are even opening or renaming their shops after the actor’s name.

As Sonu turns a year older today on July 30, let’s take a look at the stalls or eateries that have been named after him in Hyderabad.

Stalls named after Sonu Sood

In December 2020, Sonu Sood paid a surprise visit to a roadside foodstall set up in his name in Begumpet, Hyderabad. The food stall named ‘Laxmi Sonu Sood Fast Food Stall’ serves Chinese dishes like noodles, fried rice and manchurian. The stall owner, Anil was taken aback by seeing Sonu Sood getting out of his car and walking up to his shop. Several videos and pictures from the same went viral on social media.

Meet Mr Anil Kumar from Begumpet Hyderabad he removed Chinese name and kept @SonuSood sir name and pictures and he tell me that I never seen god I saw a real god he is #SonuSood ✊🙏 pic.twitter.com/8kwoZ1CmWU — Harishsayz (@sonusoodharish) September 30, 2020

2. Another fan opened a mutton shop in Karimnagar, Telangana, who wishes to donate the profit to Sonu Sood’s foundation. The actor hilariously reacted to the viral video and said “I am a vegetarian.. N mutton shop on my name? Can I help him open something vegetarian.”

I am a vegetarian..

N mutton shop on my name?🙈

Can I help him open something vegetarian 😄 https://t.co/jYO40xAgRd — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 30, 2021

3. Prashant Kumar Pradhan is a 32-year-old plumber from Odisha, was was one of the 168 who was airlifted from Kerala during the nationwide lockdown with the help of Sonu Sood. The plumber expressed his gratitude towards the actor with a hearty gesture. He decided to name his new welding shop after the actor. It’s called ‘Sonu Sood Welding Shop’.

4. Last year, Sonu Sood took to Instagram and re-posted a picture of a mobile store shared by a page on the social media platform. Interestingly, the post revealed that a fan of the actor opened a new shop by his name. The picture showed a mobile store- sales and services shop by the name- ‘RK Sonu Sood Mobile Store’.

5. As sweet gesture to the actor for his incredible work, another fan from somewhere in India opened a suppliers shop which was named after Sonu. When the actor saw the post on Twitter, he gave a rather quirky response to the post. The actor joked about how he never knew that he even had a suppliers shop