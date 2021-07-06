Sonu Sood calls on KTR in Hyderabad; talks about relief work

Hyderabad: Actor Sonu Sood who has been working relentlessly working for COVID-19 relief ever since the pandemic began met Telangana IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Minister KTR lauded Sonu Sood’s efforts and his hardwork and even spoke about the working style of Sonu Sood, who is constantly responding to distress calls from all over the country.

According to a report by Sakshi post, KTR said it was a great thing that Sood was carrying out service activities on such a large scale on a personal level. He also praised Sonu and called him a beacon of hope during the current COVID-19 crisis across the country.

Sonu Sood also spoke about his philanthropic work and shared his future plans in the service sector with the Telangana minister. He said he will continue his service as he’s inspired by his mother.

He also shared his connection and love to Hyderabad and its people. Sonu Sood said he had respect for minister KTR, who, unlike others, was available to the people through various media during difficult times and supported them. He also hailed him for playing a key role in bringing world-class companies to Telangana as a politician

After the meeting, Minister KTR arranged a lunch for Sonu Sood and felicitated the actor with a shawl and a memento in appreciation of his relief work.

Recently, Sonu Sood exuberated joy after he shared an update about the upcoming oxygen plant in Nellore. The actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of the oxygen plant getting installed.