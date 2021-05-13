Sonu Sood calls this AP woman ‘the richest Indian’; know why

Actor Sonu Sood has been actively trying to help the country ever since the migrant crisis began last year. He has reached out to maximum number of people through Sood foundation which is run by him.

Many people keep contributing to his foundation and try to help in various ways. Applauding one such person who recently made a kind contribution to the actor’s foundation, Sonu Sood called this girl from Andhra Pradesh, ‘the richest Indian.’

Boddu Naga Lakshmi, is a blind Youtuber from a village called Varikuntapadu in AP. Sonu Sood was taken aback when Lakshmi donated Rs.15,000 which is her pension amount for five months.

Taking to his Twitter, Sonu Sood wrote a heartfelt message about Lakshmi and called her a ‘True hero’.

Boddu Naga Lakshmi



A Blind girl and a youtuber.



From a small village Varikuntapadu in andra Pradesh

Donated 15000 Rs to @SoodFoundation & that's her pension for 5 months.

For me she's the RICHEST Indian.

You don't need eyesight to see someone's pain.

A True Hero🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hJwxboBec6 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 13, 2021

Actor Sonu Sood continues to do his bit amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has been on his toes to help people find hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines. Recently when Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh posted a requirement for medicine in Bangalore, Sood was quick to extend help.

Harbhajan on Tuesday took to Twitter and sought help to secure a life-saving injection for a Karnataka-based patient critical due to coronavirus infection. To this, Sonu quickly replied and assured Harbhajan that he will get the medicine delivered. Sonu tweeted, “Bhaji…Wil be delivered.”

Around a week ago, Sonu Sood helped cricketer Suresh Raina who wanted an oxygen cylinder for a Covid positive relative. The actor, who is running the Sonu Sood foundation along with his team from Mumbai, was quick to help the batsman.