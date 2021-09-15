Sonu Sood danced his heart out at Ganesh Visarjan

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood was seen bidding a farewell to Lord Ganesha on Tuesday night as he was spotted performing Pooja and Aarti for one last time.

He was seen sporting a blue denim jeans and a black T-shirt as he carried the idol of Lord Ganesha. Prior to the immersion, the excitement in the actor knew no bounds as he was seen dancing his heart out, ET Times report said. Video of the same is going viral on internet.

Meanwhile, talking about celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, Sonu recently told ETimes, “I remember Sonali (his wife) had just arrived from Punjab. We were staying at a rented apartment in Mumbai back then. We wished to get Bappa home as we wanted to immerse ourselves in the city’s festive spirit. So, I went on a motorbike to Vile Parle railway station and got home a small murti. It was around eight-inches tall, and Sonali then told me that we should get a bigger idol. Since then, we have been getting a four-foot-tall idol.”

He concluded saying that he has been bringing Bappa home since 22 years

On the work front, Sonu Sood will next be seen alongside Tollywood’s Megastar Chiranjeevi in the upcoming flick Acharya which is going to be directed by Siva Koratala. He also has the period drama Prithivraj alongside Akshay Kumar and Miss World pageant winner Manushi Chillar