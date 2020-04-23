Sonu Sood to deliver meals 25,000 migrant workers during Ramzan

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood yet again proven his generosity.

The actor who is doing his bid amid the coronavirus crisis by constantly serving to the needy has now stands with migrant employees living in Bhiwandi.

Sonu is reportedly providing free meals for the 25,000 individuals during the holy month of Ramzan to in addition to the 45,000 Mumbaikars he has already been providing for.

A Mumbai Mirror report also quoted Sonu saying, “I’ve assured them that their requirements for the holy month will be taken care of. In these difficult times, it is important for each one of us to stand up for the other. Through this initiative, we will provide special meal kits so they don’t stay hungry after fasting all day.”

Earlier, the Dabbang actor had announced his tie-up with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide free meals daily to 45,000 to the under-privileged in Mumbai.

The Simmba star had offered his hotel in the city for the healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff, for stay.

Celebs from the Bollywood are doing their best and making contributions in the wake of the national lockdown due to coronavirus.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri had also offered their 4-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has facilitated eight hotels across the city for on-duty policemen to rest and have meals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.