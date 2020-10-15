Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, to co-host ‘Bharat Ke Mahaveer’

Mumbai, Oct 15 : Actors Dia Mirza and Sonu Sood will co-host a three-part documentary, Bharat Ke Mahaveer, which will showcase people who exhibited remarkable kindness during the Covid crisis.

“Over the past few months, India has shown the world that when people come together, they can overcome any adversity. Instead of self-interest, we have seen an outpouring of solidarity during the pandemic,” Dia said.

To this, Sonu added: “The recent time has been painful for humanity. During this time, some individuals with an extraordinary sense of empathy for fellow citizens gave away everything they had. The Almighty has been benevolent to me, and has given me means to help others, and I tried in my small way, but some of the stories I read are of individuals with limited means, who with their strong will moved mountains. The world will know about these heroes through ‘Bharat Ke Mahaveer’.”

The United Nations in India and NITI Aayog, in partnership with Discovery channel, launches #BharatKeMahaveer, which will celebrate Indians who have shown extraordinary kindness. The three-part series is part of the campaign and will bring 12 stories as representative of the spirit of solidarity in the country.

“Bharat Ke Mahaveer” will commence with phase 1 in November on Discovery channel, and Discovery Plus app.

