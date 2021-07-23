Sonu Sood, Farah Khan to remake ‘Tum To Thehre Pardesi’, Tony Kakkar to croon it

Mumbai: Remember Altaf Raja’s 1994 cult classic ‘Tum To Thehre Pardesi’ which became instant hit among fans? The 90’s iconic song is all set to bounce back on your playlist but with a reprise version. You, you heard that right! Actor Sonu Sood and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan have joined hands to remake the song which will be released on former’s birthday, July 30.

Singer Tony Kakkar and Altaf Raja will be recreating the single that will feature Sonu Sood. The story of the track will show Sonu’s character as a farmer-turned-cop.

A source close to the project informed Mid Day, “Sonu and Farah have been friends since Happy New Year. Their bond has deepened during the pandemic as they extended support to the needy in their personal capacity. The track will be shot on a set in Chandigarh and across the mustard fields of Punjab. Farah will bring a blend of urban and rural culture in the video.”

Talking about the music video in an interview with IANS, Sonu had said, “This song will be something very different from anything that I’ve ever shot before. It’s always wonderful to work with Farah.”

Sonu Sood and Farah Khan have earlier collaborated twice for Happy New Year (2014) and Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga (2017).

Are you excited to watch Sonu Sood in the reprised version of ‘Tum to Thehre Pardesi’? Let us know in the comment section.