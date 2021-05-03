Sonu Sood gets critically-ill COVID-19 patient airlifted to Hyderabad

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood arranged for a critically-ill COVID-19 patient to be airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad after doctors at the local hospital said treatment wouldn’t be possible in Jhansi any longer.

The patient, Kailash Agarwal’s CT score was just a point below the highest permissible limit and the family, while searching for a hospital with better infrastructure, put in a request to Sonu.

The actor and his team got into action, which led to availability of an ICU bed with ventilator facility in Hyderabad.

“Doctors had asked the patient to be shifted to a bigger hospital, and the challenge was to get the necessary permissions from the District Magistrates in order to get the air ambulance and get the transfer done. As there are no airports at Jhansi, the air ambulance had to pick up the patient from Gwalior, and it was another major challenge to bring the patient from Jhansi to Gwalior. But the team came through and got everything set up so that no time was wasted. The treatment is going on well at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, and we hope for the best,” Sonu told IANS.

As per the latest reports, the patient is stable and is responding to treatment.