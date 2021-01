Hyderabad: Sonu Sood has gifted 100 smartphones to the ‘Acharya crew members. On Wednesday, Sonu personally handed over the phones while the rest were distributed. Sonu has learned that needy people in the crew could not afford a smartphone to help the kids for an online class.

Getting to know this, Sonu ordered around 100 smartphones and presented them to the crew. Initially, the unit members of ‘Acharya’ had no clue, and they were surprised by this act and thanked the actor.