Sonu Sood gifts tractor to Andhra farmer after video of his plight goes viral

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been relentlessly helping the underprivileged affected by COVID induced lockdown, on Sunday sent a tractor for a distressed farmer in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Sood arranged the tractor soon after he learnt of farmer Nageswara Rao’s plight from a journalist, who tweeted that the farmer was now forced to make his daughters plough the field as he didn’t have money to rent an ox.

“Terrible! Tomato farmer in Madanapalle, #Chittoor dt, forced to use his daughters for ploughing as he doesn’t have money to rent bulls. He suffered huge losses last time due to #coronavirus pandemic. With no cash in hand, he begins Kharif season on a sombre note. #AndhraPradesh,” the journalist wrote.

Quoting him, Sonu Sood wrote that the farmer would have a tractor sent to him by the evening. “This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox … They deserve a Tractor. So sending you one. By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields Stay blessed,” the actor tweeted.

Later, in the evening, another journalist shared a picture of Nageswara Rao’s family posing with the tractor. Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised the Dabangg star for his efforts and pledged that he would look after the education of Rao’s daughters.

Spoke with @SonuSood ji & applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao’s family in Chittoor District. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams pic.twitter.com/g2z7Ot9dl3 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 26, 2020

Before this, the Dabangg star helped thousands of migrants workers, who were stuck in different cities due to the lockdown, to get back to their home states.