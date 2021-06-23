Sonu Sood gives hilarious reply to fan who requested iPhone for his girlfriend

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood has turned into a real-life hero amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic and helped people to reach their homes safe.

He often responds to people’s distress calls through social media accounts. But this time the actor has been receiving some weird requests and his hilarious reply to the fan has left the netizens into splits.

Usually, the needy people tag Sonu Sood on posts and share their problems and the actor is seen fulfiling their requests.

One of his fans recently wondered whether the actor could arrange an iPhone for his girlfriend.

भाई मेरी गर्लफ्रैंड iphone मांग रही है,उसका कुछ हो सकता है??😊 — Engineer Ladka (@choclatyLadka) June 21, 2021

He wrote, “Bhai, meri girlfriend iPhone ki maang kar rahi hai, uska kuch ho sakta hai.”

उसका तो पता नहीं,

अगर iphone दिया तो पर तेरा कुछ नहीं रहेगा😂 https://t.co/t99rnT8z22 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 22, 2021

Responding to the Twitter user’s request, the actor replied: “Uska toh pata nahi, agar iPhone diya toh tera kuch nahi rahega (I don’t know about her, but if I give her an iPhone you will have nothing).”

Several other people have commented on the actor response to tweet.

