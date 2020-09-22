Sonu Sood hits back at trollers for calling him fraud

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who is being hailed constantly for his helping hands and efforts in helping the migrants reach home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, the efforts have been unable to safeguard him from hate online. While many people are praising Sonu Sood for his good work, there is a section of people who are targeting him and questioning about the philanthropic work he has been doing.

This is not the first time that Sonu’s intentions of working for the needy were questioned. Earlier, it was alleged that he wanted to enter politics.

Sonu Sood slams trollers

In a recent interview with news anchor Barkha Dutt, actor Sonu Sood finally responded to the online trolling for his public service. In a video which is shared by Barkha Dutt on the YouTube channel Mojo Story, Sonu Sood can be seen speaking about his work, willingness to help the stranded migrants and how much it cost him.

“You may be doing it because it is your profession, you are being paid for it. It doesn’t affect me and I will continue doing what I do,” he said.

Sonu Sood further added, “People will keep trolling me today, tomorrow and even after months. I will do what I want to do and I will keep doing my work”.

He also responded to allegations which called him a fraud mentioning that he has a record of each and every migrant. Sonu Sood said, “For those who claim that I am not doing anything, my reply is that I have a database of 7,03,246 people whom I have helped and whose addresses, phone numbers, Aadhar card numbers I have. All the students whom I have helped to come from abroad, I have all their details. I don’t want to clarify but I have the data. Instead of trolling me, go out and help someone.”

Sonu’s interview with Barkha Dutt

Earlier Sonu Sood also responded to the people’s allegations against him that he wants to enter the political world. He said, “If I get into politics, I’ll give my 100 per cent. I’ll make sure that no one has any problem. I’ll solve their problems, I’ll spend time. So, I think I am not ready for it at the moment. And I think that at the moment, I am not answerable to anyone and that is why I can do things in a more open way. I don’t have to ask anyone or any party ‘what should I do’. I decide and do it on my own will”.