Sonu Sood launches initiative to gift e-rickshaws to underprivileged

MansoorUpdated: 13th December 2020 5:35 pm IST
Sonu Sood now offers accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood on Sunday announced a new initiative under which he would be providing e-rickshaws to the underprivileged who lost their source of livelihood during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sood, known for films like “Dabangg”, “Jodhaa Akbar”, and “Simmba”, catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown earlier this year.

The 47-year-old actor said his initiative, titled ‘khud kamaao ghar chalaao’, is aimed at generating employment opportunities to make people “self-reliant”. 

“I believe providing job opportunities is more important than distributing supplies. I’m sure that this initiative will help them stand on their feet yet again by making them self-reliant and self-sufficient,” Sood said in a statement. 

READ:  'Bharat Bandh': TRS, Oppn parties hold protests in Telangana

The actor had earlier also launched the ‘Pravasi Rojgar’ app, which aims to connect those who lost their jobs in the pandemic to companies and offers specific programmes to help improve their skills.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorUpdated: 13th December 2020 5:35 pm IST
Back to top button