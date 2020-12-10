Sonu Sood mortgages properties to raise money for needy

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood steals the limelight for the charity work he has been doing during the lockdown and after it. The Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is making headlines not just for his brilliant acting skills but also for his humanitarian gestures.

The actor once again proved to be a messiah for the needy by mortgaging eight of his Juhu properties to raise a Rs 10 crore loan to help the underprivileged, migrant workers and patients who suffer from serious diseases.

As reported by the India Express Sonu Sood has mortgaged two shops and six flats located in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Furthermore, in September, Sood was conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his philanthropic work.

Sood has not only helped the migrants to labourers to reach their native places during the Coronavirus induced lockdown but also he has offered his hotels for the front line workers.

He has also extended his hands to provide education, employment and medical help to several people from the underprivileged section of the society.

Sonu Sood’s humanitarian efforts and experiences during the coronavirus crisis have been documented in his autobiography, I Am No Messiah, which releases on December 15.