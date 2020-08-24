Sonu Sood now offers accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood who had earlier launched a job portal ‘Pravasi Rojgar‘ to help migrant labourers, on Monday said he will also be offering accommodation to the 20,000 workers who have been employed in a garment unit in Noida through the application.

‘Dabangg‘ actor who is being hailed as the ‘messiah‘ for his philanthropy work, took to Twitter to share about his new initiative aimed at providing accommodation to the migrant workers.

I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through @PravasiRojgar. With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will work round the clock for this noble cause 😇 @lalit_thukral pic.twitter.com/XejomrrPaL — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 24, 2020

Sood who is currently helping scores of countrymen coming from the underprivileged section began his journey in philanthropy by arranging safe road travel for migrant travels stuck in various parts of the country to reach their native places.

He later launched a job portal for migrant labourers by collaborating with several employment providers.

The 47-year-old actor has since then been helping different people reaching out to him through social media.

Source: ANI