Sonu Sood opens up on entry into politics

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood who is being constantly for his philanthropic work which he has been doing since nationwide lockdown, finally opened up about his political ambition.

It’s not new for the actors to join politics as several A-listers from the film industry have forayed into the same and have been successful as well.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, ‘Messiah of Migrants’ Sonu Sood spoke about his interest and plans of taking part in politics and said, “As an actor, I still have a long way to go. The dreams with which I came, those are yet incomplete. I feel it’s necessary to fulfil that first. There is no particular time to enter into politics, there is no fixed period for it. Can join after 5 years or 10 years. I got offers 10 years back, I still get offers. But, I am not interested.”

He further added that, “I think I should do things which I am an expert at and can do justice.For now, as an actor there is a lot that needs to be done, a lot has to be achieved, there is time for the rest.”

While many people are praising Sonu Sood for his good work, there is a section of people who are targeting him and questioning about the philanthropic work he has been doing. Many alleged that he wanted to enter politics.

However, in an interview with Barkha Dutt Sonu Sood slammed all those trollers and said, “You may be doing it because it is your profession, you are being paid for it. It doesn’t affect me and I will continue doing what I do,” he said.

Sood further added, “People will keep trolling me today, tomorrow and even after months. I will do what I want to do and I will keep doing my work”.

Sonu Sood’s philanthropic work and his book

Sonu Sood has already been receiving applaud for his selfless service for the migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown. He has been helping all those who require help, from students to farmers, during this hard time.

To honour him for his work, Sonu Sood has been conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Sonu, also recently released his book, ‘I Am No Messiah’ about his experience of helping people in need during the COVID-19 lockdown.

On the work front, Sonu will be next seen in Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. He also has Telugu film Alludu Adhurs, in his kitty.