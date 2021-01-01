Sonu Sood shares screen space with Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 12

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who is being hailed constantly for his philanthropic work, will be seen on Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12’s new year episode which will air tonight.

Sonu Sood, who will be unveiling his book ‘I Am No Messiah’ on the show, took to his Instagram and shared pictures from KBC. Alongside the pictures with the host and superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu wrote, “What a way to begin the New Year. Here I am with one of India’s most admired & loved men—Amitji🙏 catch us at 9pm tonight on KBC unveiling my book, I’m no Messiah🙏. Here’s to happy beginnings for everyone around the global fraternity. Keep doing what you do best❤️.”

Sonu Sood in KBC 12

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has already been receiving applaud for his selfless service for the migrant workers during the Covid-19 lockdown. He has been helping all those who require help, from students to farmers, during this hard time.

To honour him for his work, Sonu Sood has been conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu Sood took an indirect jibe at actor Kangana Ranaut and said that he was bothered to find that some people from Bollywood itself stood against the industry. Sood said that the chains that can bind the industry are ‘missing’.

“We all like to think we’re one big family, but the chains that can bind us are missing. They say they are a part of Bollywood, but they’ve created barriers around themselves,” he said.

When asked about the media trials that film industry faced, Sonu Sood, “Of course I was bothered, but what really upset me was seeing some of our own people speak against the industry. This is that industry for which he leave our homes and families. It is an industry that fulfils dreams. And now, to see people point fingers at it, you can imagine how it must have affected us.”