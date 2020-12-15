Sonu Sood shares unique leaf art by fan

New Delhi: Impressed by an art piece of him created by a fan, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday posted its picture on social media.

The art, posted on Twitter, features Sood’s face carved on a leaf that is dedicated to him by one of his fans referring to him as his superhero.

To acknowledge the art, the ‘Dabangg’ star re-tweeted his fan’s post and wrote, “Patte patte pe likha hai chapne wale ka naam”(translation: On each leaf is written the name of the printer’s name), with folded hands emoticon.

The post shared by the star gained more than 7,000 likes within a few minutes of being posted.

Source: ANI