Sonu Sood shares unique leaf art by fan

MansoorUpdated: 15th December 2020 3:10 pm IST

New Delhi: Impressed by an art piece of him created by a fan, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday posted its picture on social media.

The art, posted on Twitter, features Sood’s face carved on a leaf that is dedicated to him by one of his fans referring to him as his superhero.

To acknowledge the art, the ‘Dabangg’ star re-tweeted his fan’s post and wrote, “Patte patte pe likha hai chapne wale ka naam”(translation: On each leaf is written the name of the printer’s name), with folded hands emoticon.

The post shared by the star gained more than 7,000 likes within a few minutes of being posted.

Source: ANI

READ:  Back to theatres: People share experience of watching movies in cinemas after 8 months
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorUpdated: 15th December 2020 3:10 pm IST
Back to top button