Sonu Sood spotted on Durgam Cheruvu on cloudy morning; bicycles his way to ‘Acharya’ sets

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood was spotted at Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge Wednesday morning as he bicycled his way to the shooting location of his upcoming Tollywood movie Acharya. The actor reportedly arrived in Hyderabad from Mumbai to complete his film’s shoot schedule.

Video of Sonu Sood’s intense cycling showing actor’s passion towards health and fitness is going viral on social media. Watch the video below.

Speaking about Acharya, Sonu Sood is rumoured to be playing the antagonist in the movie, which stars Chiranjeevi in a dual role. The project marked Chiranjeevi’s maiden collaboration with director Koratala Siva.

Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood is being hailed constantly for his helping hands and efforts in helping the migrants reach home during pandemic. The ‘Messiah of Migrants’ has been providing help to everyone in need even though the lockdown has come to an end and people have resumed their work.