Sonu Sood thanks Cyberabad police for saving his name from fraudsters

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday thanked Telangana police for arresting the fraud who cheated the public using his name.

Taking to Twitter Sood shared a picture of the miscreant with his eyes covered and wrote, “Thank You @cyberabadpolice@TelanganaCOPs@cpcybd@TelanganaDGP for helping us catch the culprits who are trying to cheat the needy. Requesting all the frauds to stop their activities else they will be behind bars soon. Stop cheating poor people.”

“Warning Fraudsters. Don’t cheat and fool the needy. We are after you. The first fraudster has been caught! The next one will be you,” he wrote in another tweet.

According to reports, the fraudster has been impersonating as an employee of a charity foundation and was allegedly duping people by promising help in the actor’s name. When the victim asked for help with Rs 10,000, the fraudster asked for the former’s family details, Aadhaar card number and bank account details.

The accused had posted his phone number on Twitter as a helpline from Sonu Sood Corporation. When people in need called up for help, he tricked them into sending him money in disguise of registration and process fees for receiving bigger sums of money later, reports said.

The complaint of the fraud was filed in early March by a man who hails from Telangana.

It is reported that the Cyberabad police tracked and arrested the culprit Ashish Kumar Singh from Muzaffarpur in Bihar on April 3. Ashish had reportedly committed fraud by collecting Rs 60,000 under the name of ‘Sonu Sood Corporation’.

Sonu Sood told Business Today that he is aware of the arrest and requested people to be wary of such frauds.