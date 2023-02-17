Sonu Sood to launch India’s biggest Mandi plate named after him in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is all set to visit Hyderabad on February 18. Sonu Sood has amassed a huge fan following across India not only by his acting skills but also because of his humanitarian nature. He helped thousands of labourers and people to reach home by arranging buses for them during the first and second waves of Covid pandemic.

Soon Sood, who is being lauded by various people for her helping others, will inaugurate India’s biggest and the world’s first unlimited mandi plate in Hyderabad. The plate will be launched at Gismat Jail Mandi by the actor. The plate has also been named after Sonu Sood by the restaurant owner. According to our exclusive sources, the actor will be inaugurating the plate at the Kondapur branch of the restaurant.

Gismat Jail Mandi shared the video of Sonu Sood in which he is informing his Telugu fans about the biggest mandi plate. In the video, the actor is heard saying, ” Hello everyone, Hi my Telugu fans..a very very special moment. You know I am coming to Hyderabad on 18th of Feb for a very special thing …To inaugurate the biggest plate of India at Gismat Jail Mandi.”

He further added, ”They have named the plate after me, which is Sonu Sood plate ..The biggest plate in the country. So, it is a very special moment …So guys be there..make it very very special and remember Gismat Jail Mandi is the best place and the original place…See You guys..God bless you. Take Care.”

The Gismat Jail Mandi also informed on their official Instagram account that ‘Sonu Sood Plate’ will be available at various other food outlets of the Gismat Jail Mandi chain soon.

On the professional front, Sonu Sood will be next seen in Tamil ‘Thamilarasan’.