Sonu Sood urges everyone to consume ‘meat free meal’ this Valentines’ Day

Mumbai: Ahead of Valentines’ Day, Bollywood’s heartthrob and celebrated humanitarian Sonu Sood has been roped in for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India ad that encourages meat-free eating habits.

In an ad poster that has been dropped on PETA India‘s official website, Sonu appears with a pair of chicks on his shoulder. The poster reads, ‘Chicks Love A Vegetarian.’

(Image Credits: PETA India official website)

“This Valentine’s Day, I encourage everyone to show some love to chicks – and cows, buffaloes, goats, pigs, and fish. There’s nothing more attractive than kindness, and we can all be kind to animals, our planet, and our bodies by keeping animals off our plates,” Sonu Sood said.

The actor was even named PETA India’s Hottest Vegetarian in 2020. He has appeared in a previous pro-vegetarian PETA India ad campaign, participated in the group’s “Hug A Vegetarian Day” and supported a social media appeal to push McDonald’s India to add a McVegan burger to its menu.

The ‘Messiah Of Migrants’, Sonu Sood joined tha list celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Hema Malini, and R. Madhavan who have teamed up with PETA India to promote meat-free meals.

Sonu Sood’s philanthropic work

Sonu is being hailed constantly for his helping hands and efforts in helping the migrants reach home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In September, the actor was conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his philanthropic work.

He has not only helped the migrants to labourers to reach their native places during the Coronavirus induced lockdown but also he has offered his hotels for the front line workers. Sonu Sood has also extended his hands to provide education, employment and medical help to several people from the underprivileged section of the society.

(With inputs from IANS)