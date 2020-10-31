Sonu Sood’s witty reply to a fan who asked him to drop to Maldives

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is being hailed constantly for his helping hands and efforts in helping the migrants reach home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The ‘Messiah of Migrants’ has been providing help to everyone in need even though the lockdown has come to an end and people have resumed their work.

Along with the people who actually need his help, there are a few pranksters who joke around with the actor.

Recently, one such man asked Sonu Sood to arrange transport to the Maldives for him, to which the actor had a hilarious reply. “Sir, mujhe Maldives jaana hai, pahuncha ke do na (Sir, I want to go to the Maldives, help me out).” The actor replied in Hindi, “Cycle pe jaoge ke riksha pe bhai (Would you prefer a bicycle or a rickshaw)?”

However, this did not happen for the first time. Previously, Sonu Sood also received request for a car, to which the actor had replied in trademark fashion: “Why self drive? I will drive you down.. kindly let me know which car you prefer and what AC temperature you would like me to maintain?”

Sonu Sood’s philanthropic work

Sonu Sood has already been receiving applaud for his selfless service for the migrant workers during the COVID19 lockdown. He has been helping all those who require help, from students to farmers, during this hard time. To honour him for his work, Sood has been conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Online hate he receives

However, the efforts have been unable to safeguard Sonu Sood from hate online. While many people are praising Sonu Sood for his good work, there is a section of people who are targeting him and questioning about the philanthropic work he has been doing. He was also described as ‘the biggest scam of 2020’ at one point.

In a recent interview with news anchor Barkha Dutt, actor Sonu Sood finally responded to the online trolling for his public service. “You may be doing it because it is your profession, you are being paid for it. It doesn’t affect me and I will continue doing what I do,” he said.