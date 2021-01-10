Sony announces expansion of 360 Reality Audio speakers

San Francisco: Japanese tech firm Sony has announced two new speakers compatible with 360 Reality Audio.

The 360 Reality Audio is Sony’s spatial audio technology that aims to replicate live music by placing different sounds and vocals in a room.

The Wi-Fi-enabled 360 Reality Audio compatible speakers SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000 will go on sale this spring.

“Introduced in 2019, Sony’s 360 Reality Audio makes it possible for artists and creators to produce music by mapping sound sources such as vocals, chorus and instruments with positional information and placing them within a spherical space.

This revolutionary musical experience, powered by Sony’s spatial sound technologies, evokes feelings of being in a music studio or live concert venue – all without leaving the comfort of home,” the company said in a statement.

The higher-end SRS-RA5000 comes with three up-firing speakers, three side speakers, and a woofer. It’s also certified for High-Resolution Audio.

The SRS-RA3000 has two tweeters, two passive radiators, and a full-range driver.

Both the speakers can calibrate themselves to the room they are in with an internal microphone and a “unique Sony algorithm,” too.

The speakers also have Sony’s Auto Volume feature, which adjusts the volume of each track automatically to play them at a consistent volume and they both support Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

According to the press statement on Sony’s UK website, the SRS-RA5000 will cost approximately £500 /€599, while the SRS-RA3000 is priced at about £280 /€359.

Source: IANS