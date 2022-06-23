Sony likely working on 100MP camera sensor for mid-range phones

Tokyo: With an aim to boost camera performance inApremium mid-range smartphones, Japan-based tech giant Sony is reportedly working on its first 100MP camera sensor.

The sensor will be aimed at premium mid-range smartphones. Notably, Sony also makes camera sensors for tech giants Apple and Google which are popular brands among smartphone photography enthusiasts, citing tipster, GizmoChina reported.

The leaker added that the 100MP sensor will be a part of Sony’s IMX8 series. Alongside, Sony is also said to be working on the IMX9 series.

There is no additional information about the brand’s upcoming 100MP sensor, the report said.

The IMX8 series debuted with a 54MP 1/1.49 IMX800 sensor that was used in the Honor 70 series.

The leaker had previously reported that Sony’s IMX9 series camera would be the 50MP IMX989 sensor in 1-inch size and it is expected to debut in the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

With the 100MP sensor, Sony aims to take on Samsung which is already working on a 200MP ISOCELL HP3 sensor.

Motorola is tipped to debut a smartphone next month with the 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Additionally, many phones in the market use Samsung’s 108MP ISCOELL sensor.