Sony ships 3.4mn PlayStation5 units, plans 18mn for this year

New Delhi, Jan 3 : Sony has managed to sell 3.4 million PlayStation 5 units globally in 2020 and plans to sell up to 18 million units this year.

The company has already announced to bring PS5 to the India market on February 2.

The PlayStation maker shipped a record-breaking 3.4 million units of the PS5 within the first four weeks of its launch, reports DigiTimes,

This is the highest-ever initial sales figure for any PlayStation console. It took the PS4 a little over six weeks to sell 4.2 million units.

The report on Saturday said that that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and AMD are helping Sony reach the production goal of consoles for this year.

The Japanese giant is also planning on allocating more PS5 units for its Asian markets after January 2021.

Earlier, Sony also revealed that the PS5 is its “biggest console launch ever”, with demand for the system being “unprecedented”.

The company sold more PS5 in 12 hours than the PS4 did in 12 days on pre-orders alone.

The PS5 is already said to have had the biggest launch in US history, beating the PS4 and it is all set to rock the India market.

The PlayStation 5 will cost you Rs 49,990 for the normal edition while the digital edition will set you back by Rs 39,990.

The console will be available for pre-order at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games the Shop, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and select other authorised retail partners, the company said.

