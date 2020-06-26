Soofi Azam passes away

Hyderabad: Hazrat Qazi Syed Shah Azam Ali Soofi Quadri better known as Soofi Azam passed away. His demise is considered as a great loss to Ummah.

Hazrat Allama Qazi Syed Shah Azam Ali Soofi Quadri was born in the family of Soofis & most learned scholars in the city of Hyderabad. He was the son of Hazrat Mufti Syed Shah Ahmed Ali Soofi Quadri, a descendant of Syedna Ghous e Azam.

Soofi Azam gained knowledge from the very young age in both the Islamic & secular sciences simultaneously. He graduated from Osmania University, Hyderabad & studied Munshi Fazil from Punjab. He also achieved degree in Tajweed & Qazaat from Jamia Nizamia, Hyderabad.

According to Local Prayers, he had command over various languages such as Arabic, Persian, English, Urdu etc. He was considered one of the most important figures in literature, with literary work in various languages. He was a prolific & prominent author, compiler & translator of over 40 books on various subjects, especially on Tasawwuf.

Soofi Azam was also a well known eminent speaker and has delivered lectures in Urdu & English on wide range of subjects which are available in CD, DVD formats as well as on internet. His much popular work on Quranic Tafseer, the weekly interpretation of the Holy Quran (TAFSEER E QURAN) has been running continuously since three decades. He was the founder & President of All India Jamiat ul Mashaiq, Chief Editor of Risala e Soofi Azam Monthly magazine and President of Syed us Soofia Academy.