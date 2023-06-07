Sooraj Pancholi confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Mumbai: Sooraj Pancholi, who was recently acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case, is reportedly in talks to appear on the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. According to a TV9 report, the actor has been approached for Salman Khan’s popular reality show. However, it is unclear if Sooraj has made a final decision on his participation.

Sooraj would not be making his first appearance on Bigg Boss, as he previously appeared on the show’s 13th season to promote his film ‘Satellite Shankar.’ During that episode, he showed his dance moves to some of Salman Khan’s hit songs.

Sooraj Pancholi’s possible participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2 comes more than a month after his acquittal in the Jiah Khan death case by a special CBI court. The lack of evidence against him was cited by the court. Jiah Khan, an aspiring actress, was discovered hanging at her home in June 2013. Sooraj and his family were accused of mistreating Jiah’s mother, Rabia Khan, resulting in the abetment of suicide charges against Sooraj.

Sooraj thanked his family and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for their unwavering support throughout the ordeal after his acquittal. He revealed that Salman was the first person he contacted after leaving the court on April 28, 2023, and the actor reassured him, saying, “Sooraj, if you know in your heart that you haven’t done anything wrong, you have nothing to worry about.”

Bigg Boss OTT will be available on Jio Cinema on June 17. While several celebrities, including Awez Darbar, Faisal Shaikh, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Jiya Shankar, Paras Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Poonam Pandey, Umar Riaz, and Pooja Gor, have been rumoured to have been approached for the show, no official announcements have been made.