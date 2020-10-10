SOPs issued for Assembly by-polls in Gujarat

News Desk 1Published: 11th October 2020 4:44 am IST
SOPs issued for Assembly by-polls in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Oct 10 : The Gujarat home department has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to be followed during the upcoming by-elections for 8 Assembly seats, in view of the corona pandemic.

The home department issued the guidelines to be followed while campaigning for the by-elections slated to be held on November 3.

Political parties will have to get prior permission from the district magistrate or police to campaign and hold public gatherings, while following the SOPs. The enclosed places where such events will be held can be filled up to 50% of capacity with a maximum of 200 persons.

In open spaces only one hundred persons will be allowed, while maintaining a physical distance of 6 feet and ensuring availability of masks, thermal scanning, hand wash, sanitizer etc.

READ:  RBI raises retail exposure threshold for banks to improve credit flow

A maximum of 7 chairs will be allowed (no sofa) on the dais. If the dais is large then 2 rows of chairs for 14 people (7 + 7) will be allowed. For this, prior approval from the authorities will have to be taken through an application where the date, time, place and expected number of participants will have to be specified.

For door to door campaigning, a maximum of 5 persons (including the candidate) will be allowed. For road shows and rallies, a specific distance will have to be kept after five vehicles and 30 minutes time gap shall have to be maintained between two convoys of vehicles.

READ:  'Greatest failure': Kamala Harris lands early blows against Pence in VP debate

For an election meeting, the district election officer will identify open spaces beforehand. Signages for maintaining social distancing will have to be placed. The district election officer and the superintendent of police will monitor the number of people attending the rally.

–IANS
amc/bg

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 11th October 2020 4:44 am IST
Back to top button