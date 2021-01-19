Sorry I couldn’t play in Brisbane: Ashwin trolls Paine

Brisbane, Jan 19 : India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a reference to the banter he had with Australia captain Tim Paine during the third Test while celebrating India’s win in the fourth Test here on Tuesday. An injured Ashwin watched on from the stands with the rest of his Indian teammates as Rishabh Pant led the visitors to a 2-1 series win.

“Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever! @tdpaine36 @CricketAus,” Ashwin later tweeted.

Ashwin was referring to the verbal battle he had with Paine as he batted out the fifth day with Hanuma Vihari to draw the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Paine could be heard telling Ashwin on the stump mic: “Can’t wait for you to reach the Gabba, Ash.”

Injuries sustained during the innings forced Ashwin to eventually sit out the fourth Test. India beat Australia by three wickets on Tuesday to become the first Indian team to win a Test match at the Gabba in 32 years. The win also helped them seal their second consecutive series victory over Australia Down Under.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.