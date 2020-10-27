Soundarya Sharma gears up for Raktanchal 2

Mumbai, Oct 26 : Actress Soundarya Sharma is preparing to start work on the web series Raktanchal 2.

“I really enjoyed working on ‘Raktanchal’. It was first of its kind. It reached a huge audience as the web is huge now,” she said.

“The season 2 is going to be bigger and better. We are all gearing for the shoot. It’s been a year of huge ups and downs,” she added.

She is expected to begin shooting for the series in December in Benaras.

On her character, she said: “Season one just had an introduction of my character Roli. In season two, we will see how she empowers herself and her family. It’s about survival of the fittest. She will be seen as a housewife and a politician.”

Set in the Purvanchal of 1980s, “Raktanchal” season one highlighted the cities of Uttar Pradesh which became the hotbed of violence and bloodshed.

Source: IANS

