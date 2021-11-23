Soundcore launches two new noise-cancelling headphones

Mumbai: Consumer electronics brand Soundcore on Tuesday launched two new headphones — Life Q30 and Life Q35 — for Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999 in India.

The headphones come with Hybrid active noise cancellation, signature Soundcore sound and customisation for a listening experience. It offers 18 months warranty and are already available with Flipkart.

“We are thrilled to launch our ANC Q-Series headphones in India. A perfect blend of customised sound, top-tier design and ergonomics, the headphones shall be the new fashion statement among the audio lovers,” Gopal Jeyaraj – Country Manager, India and SAARC, said in a statement.

Life Q35 supports LDAC technology that ensures that 3X more data is transmitted to the headphones than standard Bluetooth codecs.

Both Life Q30 and Life Q35 are equipped with 40mm silk-diaphragm drivers to deliver sound that’s both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified.

The headphones also feature Hybrid ANC that picks four microphones and filters out irritating noises like traffic and airplane engines for a purer listening experience.

The multi-mode ANC enables a switch between Transport, Indoor and Outdoor modes to find the noise cancelling level that suits every surrounding.

The headphones also offer a seamless audio experience with transparency mode that allows one to hear voices and traffic at a natural level when needed.

Featuring a 40-hour long playback time in ANC mode and 60 hours in normal mode, the headphones provides 4 hours of listening with just five minute charge. The headphones sport Fast NFC Pairing and multi pairing options on the connectivity front.

The headphones also support 2 devices at one go and feature a Wearing Detection technology allowing the playback to pause when headphones are removed and resume when put back on.