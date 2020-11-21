Sourav Ganguly praises Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj

New Delhi: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Saturday praised Team India pacer Mohammad Siraj and lauded the character shown by him after the latter decided to stay back in Australia despite losing his father.

Siraj’s father passed away on Friday, but the pacer who has earned his first Test call-up decided to stay back in Australia and not return home.

The BCCI president also hoped for Siraj to have a successful tour of Australia.

“May Mohammed Siraj have a lot of strength to overcome this loss..lots of good wishes for his success in this trip.. tremendous character,” Ganguly tweeted.

Siraj’s father Mohammed Ghouse passed away at the age of 53.

Siraj has played one ODI and three T20Is for India. The pacer is yet to take a wicket in the 50-over format, but he has three wickets in T20Is.

The 26-year-old recently played the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He managed to take 11 wickets from nine matches this season for the Virat Kohli-led side.

The Indian squad is currently in the middle of a 14-day quarantine period in Australia and all players have been training in Sydney with an eye on the protocols put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic. India and Australia are slated to lock horns in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests.

The first ODI will be played on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Source: ANI