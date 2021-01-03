Sourav Ganguly undergoes coronary angiography, stenting

Kolkata, Jan 4 : Former India captain Sourav Ganguly underwent coronary angiography on Sunday afternoon at the Woodland Multispeciality Hospital here.

“Coronary Angiography was done at 3 p.m. — Triple vessel disease PTCA (percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty) and stenting to RCA or right coronary artery done through radial route,” stated the medical bulletin from the hospital.

“Revasculation to LAD or Left anterior descending artery and OM or obtuse marginal artery to be done later,” the bulletin added.

The current BCCI president was brought to the hospital on Saturday afternoon with chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomitting and a spell of dizziness while working out in gym on Saturday morning.

His ECG showed acute inferolateral wall myocardial infarction.

Ganguly had his dinner on Sunday at 10 p.m., the food comprising rice, dal, vegetables and custard.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.