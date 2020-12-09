South Africa confirms first tour to Pakistan in 14 years

Johannesburg, Dec 9 : The South African men’s cricket team will travel to Pakistan in January-February next year for two Tests and three T20Is, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Wednesday. The last time the two teams met in Pakistan was in 2007 when South Africa beat the hosts 1-0 in a two-match Test series.

The Proteas are scheduled to reach Karachi on January 16, serving out a period of quarantine before taking part in the first Test which starts from January 26 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The second Test will start on February 4 at Rawalpindi and will subsequently be followed by South Africa’s first-ever T20I series in Pakistan, which will see all the three games played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“It’s pleasing to see so many countries making a return to Pakistan – a proud, cricket-loving nation. Cricket South Africa is delighted to be counted among them. As someone who has toured the country on more than one occasion back in my playing days, I know how much passion the people of Pakistan have for the game as well as the love and support that the Proteas enjoy there as a team,” CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said.

“I would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the hospitality and transparency they showed our security contingent when they travelled over there a few weeks ago. The report on their findings and recommendations gives us confidence as an organisation that all of our team’s security, playing and accommodation needs will be met and that the wellbeing of the team will be the top priority. We look forward to embarking on this historical tour,” he added.

South Africa will become the fourth country to tour Pakistan in the last 15 months after Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

PCB Director – International, Zakir Khan said: “South Africa confirming a tour to Pakistan and playing matches at the three major centres is a fabulous news for Pakistan cricket and its fans. South Africa is one of the most popular sides in Pakistan even though they last played here in 2007, but the fans have been following their performances closely and now look forward to welcoming them.

“Cricket South Africa and its players have a special bonding with Pakistan as a number of their star players visited Lahore with the ICC World XI in 2017 and have appeared in the Pakistan Super League with Faf du Plessis being the latest addition after featuring in the playoffs in Karachi,” he added.

Schedule:

January 26-30- 1st Test, Karachi

February 4-8- 2nd Test, Rawalpindi

February 11- 1st T20I, Lahore

February 13- 2nd T20I, Lahore

February 14- 3rd T20I, Lahore

–IANS

