South Africa release Pretorius after shoulder injury

Johannesburg, Dec 30 : Migael Pretorius has been released from the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) due to a muscle injury to his right shoulder, and will go back to his franchise for rehabilitation, said Cricket South Africa on Wednesday.

Beuran Hendricks has been reinstated to the Proteas Test squad following the completion of thorough and successful COVID-19 and pre-BSE entry protocols. He joined the team on Tuesday evening. The left-arm seamer will begin training with the team ahead of the second Betway Test match against Sri Lanka with immediate effect.

South Africa are currently 1-0 up in the two-match series.

South African Test squad: Quinton de Kock (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Dean Elgar (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Dwaine Pretorius (Imperial Lions), Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Raynard van Tonder (VKB Knights)

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.