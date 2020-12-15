South American people witnesses “total solar eclipse” – Pics inside

New Delhi: Total solar eclipse that started at 7:03 pm IST yesterday and lasted till 12:23 am today was visible only in parts of Chile and Argentina in South America. It was not visible in India.

A partial solar eclipse was witnessed by the people of southern parts of South America, South-West Africa and Antarctica.

The total solar eclipse lasted for two minutes and 10 seconds.

It's begun! The only total solar eclipse of 2020 is under way https://t.co/k1spOpisfn pic.twitter.com/nbUYM58BcX — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) December 14, 2020

😲🤯☀️🌕 @NOAA's GOES East satellite is capturing the shadow of this morning's solar eclipse as it traverses South America. pic.twitter.com/HuLGy7iovG — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 14, 2020

This year's only total solar eclipse is seen from South America pic.twitter.com/MZL9S6M4Rk — The Sun (@TheSun) December 14, 2020

Annular solar eclipse

Earlier, in June, India witnessed its deepest annular solar eclipse or ‘Surya Grahan’ of this century for over three hours with its peak in the noon giving the appearance of a “ring of fire” for around 30 seconds along a narrow corridor running through Chandigarh, Delhi, Shimla and Jaipur.

The maximum coverage of Sun was witnessed in Chandigarh (96.62 per cent) followed by Shimla (96.46 per cent), New Delhi (93.77 per cent), Jaipur (88.46 per cent), Jammu (87.36 per cent), Itanagar (84.40 per cent) and Lucknow (84.25 per cent).

India will witness the next solar eclipse in 2031.

What is total solar eclipse?

In a solar eclipse, the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth come in a straight line. In this phenomenon, the Moon partially blocks the sunlight from falling on the Earth.

In a total solar eclipse, the disk of the Sun is completely obscured by the Moon.